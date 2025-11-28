Centre Vows Faster Completion Of Vamsadhara, Irrigation Works In Srikakulam

VISAKHAPATNAM: Union civil aviation minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu reaffirmed the NDA government’s commitment to expediting major irrigation projects in Srikakulam, ensuring water reaches every acre of the ayacut. He held a comprehensive review meeting on Friday with district collector Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar and water resources department officials at the collector’s office.

The minister focused on the BRR Vamsadhara project and sought updates on the Neradi Barrage. He stressed the need for uninterrupted water flow to the Hiramandalam reservoir through the flood flow canal from the side weir, appreciating officials for completing 95 per cent of the work. He said he would request the government to release the pending ₹12 crore needed for Gotta Barrage apron works. Completing the Gotta Lift Irrigation Scheme is essential, he noted, as it will transfer 12 TMC of water to the Hiramandalam reservoir.

Officials informed him that ₹1,600 crore is required to modernise the Vamsadhara Left Main Canal. Though the canal has a capacity of 2,480 cusecs, it currently receives only 1,800 cusecs, making immediate upgrades necessary. They said 90 per cent of the 88th package is complete, but further progress is held up due to land acquisition delays and unpaid bills amounting to ₹22 crore. The minister ordered a detailed report on pending payments.

Rammohan Naidu also reviewed the Mahendra Tanya offshore reservoir, directing officials to speed up work and resolve minor issues quickly. The project, already 45 per cent complete, will benefit 108 villages across three constituencies once finished. The review further covered the Nagavali–Vamsadhara river-link project, embankment works and issues concerning the Madduvalasa reservoir, Sairigam, Kalingadal, Onigedda and other minor schemes.

MLA Gondu Shankar raised unresolved irrigation concerns in the Srikakulam constituency, noting that the dyke construction at the Nagavali Day and Night Bridge remains incomplete.