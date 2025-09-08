Centre Urged To Scrap GST On Medicines, Med Devices

NELLORE: Public Health Forum (Praja Arogya Vedika), an affiliate of the Jan Swasthya Abhiyan (JSA), has appealed to Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to completely remove goods and services tax (GST) on medicines, medical equipment and all healthcare services, citing the severe burden it imposes on patients across India.

In a memorandum addressed to the union minister, the organisation on Monday stated that medicines and medical devices are not luxury items, but essential lifelines, particularly for patients battling chronic and life-threatening conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, chronic kidney disease (CKD) and cancer.

“The current GST framework imposes unnecessary financial strain, worsening the plight of those already struggling with long-term illnesses,” the representation said. The forum welcomed the government’s recent decision to restructure GST slabs, including the removal of GST on 33 medicines.

However, it expressed concern that these account for only about six per cent of the overall medical market, with little clarity on how imported drugs would be impacted.

“Despite the revision, the automatic 10 per cent annual hike in drug prices cancels out any relief. Rising medical inflation coupled with inadequate regulation, leaves patients bearing a disproportionate cost burden,” the statement noted. The appeal was signed by Dr. M.V. Ramanaiah, president of PAV and T. Kameswara Rao, general secretary of the organisation.