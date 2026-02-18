Centre To Set Up 6 Model Solar Villages in Nellore District Under PM Muft Bijli Yojana

Nellore: In a major push towards clean and sustainable energy, central government has chosen to transform six villages in Nellore district into Model Solar Villages under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.

The announcement came following a review meeting with Electricity department officials held at the Collectorate here on Wednesday. The PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana initiative is to promote green energy in rural areas through installation of rooftop solar systems, particularly in villages with a population of over 5,000 as per the latest census.

Under the scheme, the selected villages will witness a comprehensive solar upgrade. Every household will be provided with solar-based home lighting systems. Further, solar-powered water supply systems and agricultural pumps will be installed to reduce dependence on conventional electricity.

In addition, solar street lights will illuminate village roads and common infrastructure, creating a cleaner and energy-efficient rural environment.

The six villages to benefit under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana are Leguntapadu, Bitragunta, Mahimalur, Kalivelapalem, Manubolu and Kakupalli.

Officials said one of these six villages that excels in implementing the solar initiatives will be chosen as Nellore district’s Model Solar Village. This village will receive an incentive grant of ₹1 crore from the central government for its overall development.

District collector Himanshu Shukla has asked mandal-level officials to encourage residents to opt for solar power systems and make Nellore district a leader in renewable energy adoption.

Others who attended the review meeting included Zilla Parishad chairperson Anam Arunamma, superintendent engineer Raghavendra, executive engineer Balachandra, deputy CEO Mohan Rao, and officials of the Electricity department.