Centre To Make Procurement More Transparent, Farmer-Centric

Vijayawada:Central Food and Public Distribution (DFPD) secretary Sanjeev Chopra underlined the union government’s commitment to make procurement systems transparent, technology-driven and farmer-centric.

As part of the on-going national initiative to strengthen the efficiency, transparency and digital integration of the foodgrain procurement ecosystem, DFPD organised the 8th state-level workshop in Vijayawada on Wednesday.









More than 180 District level officers of FCI, State Government and their Agencies including MDs of AP Civil Supplies Corporation and Senior Officers of Central Warehousing Corporation had actively participated in the workshop.





Sanjeev Chopra said the aim of these workshops is to bring all IT initiatives / portals on a single platform for better cooperation between various verticals and stakeholders, resulting in higher efficiency and transparency in procurement and distribution of food grains.

The Union secretary requested the state government to make efforts toward timely payment of the minimum support price to farmers.

AP Food and Civil Supplies secretary Saurabh Gaur expressed his gratitude to the central government for organising such workshops in various states, as foodgrain procurement is increasingly acquiring greater significance. He briefed the gathering about the best practices adopted by the State Civil Supplies Corporation to ensure procurement of quality rice.

About 180 officials, including those from agencies, such as AP State Civil Supplies Corporation, State Warehousing Corporation, Food Corporation of India and Central Warehousing Corporation participated in the workshop, which focused on capacity-building, knowledge sharing and hands-on familiarisation with procurement policies and digital reforms.

The workshop is part of a broader series of state-level workshops on procurement reforms initiated by the Department of Food and Public Distribution in 18 major states from where foodgrains are procured.