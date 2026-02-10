Centre Studying AI’s Impact On Copyright; Organic Farming Support Expanded In AP

NELLORE: The Union government has informed Parliament that no formal study or assessment has so far been conducted to quantify the economic, legal or commercial losses suffered by creators and rights holders due to artificial intelligence-generated or AI-assisted content in India.

The issue was raised in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday by Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, who sought details on the impact of artificial intelligence on India’s intellectual property rights framework.

Acknowledging growing concerns surrounding generative AI, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) constituted an eight-member expert committee on April 28, 2025, to examine the implications of AI on copyright law. The committee has prepared a working paper focusing on the use of copyrighted material in AI training, which has been released for stakeholder feedback.

The panel is currently analysing responses to determine whether amendments to the Copyright Act, 1957, or new policy guidelines are required.

In a separate question raised by the MP, the ministry of agriculture and farmers welfare outlined Central support for organic farming in Andhra Pradesh under the Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana (PKVY). The scheme provides end-to-end assistance, including organic inputs, certification, training and marketing support, primarily benefiting small and marginal farmers through a cluster-based approach.

Under PKVY, farmers receive ₹31,500 per hectare over three years. The Centre released ₹16,720.83 crore to Andhra Pradesh between 2020–21 and 2025–26. However, the Ministry clarified that district-wise data, including figures for Nellore district, is not maintained at the Central level.