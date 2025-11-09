Centre Sanctions Rs 115 Crore for Underpass at Chintareddypalem

Nellore: The long-pending demand for a vehicle underpass (VUP) at Chintareddypalem Junction on National Highway-16 has finally been met, with the Union government sanctioning Rs 115 crore for the project. The approval comes as a major relief for commuters who have long faced heavy congestion and frequent accidents at the busy junction.

The project, which also includes service roads on both sides from Chintareddypalem Junction to Muthukur Road, is expected to ease traffic flow and significantly reduce accident risk.

Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, who pursued the issue repeatedly since his election, met Union road transport minister Nitin Gadkari four times and raised the matter in the Lok Sabha. His efforts, backed by state IT and education minister Nara Lokesh, resulted in the long-awaited clearance.

Vemireddy thanked Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Union Minister Gadkari for approving the project, calling it a “long-cherished dream” of Nellore residents. Locals welcomed the sanction, saying it will end years of fear and inconvenience at the hazardous junction.