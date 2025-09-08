Centre Sanctions Ring Road for Amaravati Capital

Vijayawada: Capital Amaravati has been offered a ring road with the Centre deciding to undertake the development of 34 new access-controlled ring roads across the country.

According to reports, roads minister Nitin Gadkari revealed the plan at a review meeting he held with state PWD and urban development secretaries. His ministry, targeting to decongest NHs in urban areas, has identified agglomeration and cities with more than five lakh population for construction of greenfield Ring Roads.

These include the Kolkata and Amaravati agglomerations, Nashik, Thiruvananthapuram, Ajmer, Warangal, Mangaluru, Udaipur and Tirunelveli.

To prevent future bottlenecks, the stretches will have a Development Control Zone (DCZ) of 15 metres on either side, where only public utilities and green cover would be permitted.

The central government had earlier approved the Amaravati Outer Ring-Road (ORR) project following clearance from the ministry of roads and highways’ project approval committee.

The ring road for Amaravati would help decongest NH to reach Amaravati and Vijayawada from the Hyderabad national highway.