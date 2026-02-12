Centre Sanctions 60-Bed Tribal Hostel in Kavali Under DAJGUA

Nellore: The Union government has sanctioned a 60-bed hostel for Scheduled Tribe students at the APTW Residential School in Kavali, Nellore district, under the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DAJGUA).

The information was provided in the Lok Sabha in response to a question raised by Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy. Replying to the question on Thursday, Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Durgadas Uikey said the hostel was approved as part of the Centre’s initiative to bridge infrastructure gaps in tribal areas.

Launched on October 2, 2024, DAJGUA aims to address infrastructure deficiencies in 63,843 villages across 549 districts in 30 States and Union Territories over a five-year period. The programme focuses on improving access to health, education, anganwadi services and livelihood opportunities, with a total outlay of `79,156 crore, including `56,333 crore as the Central share and `22,823 crore as the State share.

Under the scheme, the ministry of tribal affairs has approved 31 hostels for Andhra Pradesh at a total cost of `7,539.13 lakh, including the one sanctioned for Nellore district. An amount of `1,692.33 lakh has been released so far during 2024–25 and 2025–26 for hostel construction in the State.

The Andhra Pradesh government has floated tenders for the construction of the hostel. The project is expected to benefit tribal students in and around Kavali by strengthening residential educational infrastructure in the region.