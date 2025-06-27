Centre Sanctioned Tourism Projects Worth Rs.450 Cr For AP In One Year: Union Minister

Vijayawada: Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said here on Thursday that the Centre has sanctioned seven tourism projects worth `450 crore for AP in the last one year.



Some of these projects, he said, are at the conceptual stage while some are getting executed. Some more projects are being contemplated.



Speaking to the media, the minister said the tourism sector was having a high potential to improve the nation's economy. So was the case with AP too.The ‘double engine government’ was helping AP have rapid development, he claimed, and promised the state all help from the Centre for its development.



Responding to queries from the media on the present situation in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, the Union minister said it was under control. “We are expecting that a good number of tourists would visit Pahalgam in the next 15 days.”



