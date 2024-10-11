Centre releases Rs 100 crore to AP for conduct of Godavari Pushkaralu

Vijayawada: The Centre has released Rs 100 crore to Andhra Pradesh to assist in making arrangements for the conduct of Godavari Pushkaralu in 2027 in East Godavari district as part of the Akhanda Godavari project on Thursday.



As the Godavari Pushkaralu are held every 12 years, the Centre has provided the funding to enable the AP Tourism Development Corporation to commence preparations for the event by ensuring all requisite amenities along the course of the river for the benefit of devotees.



