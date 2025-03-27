 Top
Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
27 March 2025 4:31 PM IST

Durgesh assured that the beach would soon be developed to international standards.

Centre Releases ₹97.52 Crore for Suryalanka Beach Development
Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh. (Photo:X)

Vijayawada: AP Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh announced that the Centre has released ₹97.52 crore for the development of Suryalanka Beach in Bapatla district. He stated that the funds have been sanctioned under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme 2.0, a Central Government initiative. Durgesh assured that the beach would soon be developed to international standards.

During his recent visit to Delhi, Durgesh met Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and requested funds for the beach's development. He expressed gratitude to Shekhawat for fulfilling the promise and sanctioning the amount. Durgesh also thanked Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan for their support in promoting tourism in the state.


