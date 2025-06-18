Centre Releases ₹25 Crore for IIFT Campus at Kakinada

Kakinada Lok Sabha member Tangella Uday Srinivas announced that the Central government has released ₹25 crore for the construction of buildings for the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) near Ponnada village in U. Kothapalli mandal of Kakinada district.





He said the IIFT centre was sanctioned to Kakinada three years ago, and is currently operating from the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada (JNTUK) campus. For the establishment of a permanent campus on a 25-acre site, the state and central governments were to share the total cost of ₹229.81 crore on a 50:50 basis.





However, Srinivas alleged that the previous state government failed to release its share of the funds, leading to a halt in construction work.





He said he had submitted a representation to Union minister Piyush Goyal and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, seeking the release of funds. “The central government has now responded positively and released its share of ₹25 crore,” he said.