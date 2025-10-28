Centre Offers Subsidy for Syrma SGS PCB Plant in Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada: Education and IT minister Nara Lokesh has welcomed the central government’s financial support for Syrma SGS’s multi-layer printed circuit board (PCB) project at Naidupeta in Tirupati district.

The support was announced by the Centre’s electronics and IT department under its electronics component manufacturing scheme. This would speed up the commissioning of the nation’s largest PCB manufacturing facility. This would help in the production of advanced components and materials for the IT industry.

Lokesh said, “This timely sanction gives Syrma a world-class launchpad in Naidupeta to establish India’s largest PCB and CCL ecosystem, deepen domestic manufacturing and create high-quality jobs.”

With the central subsidy approved, Syrma Strategic Electronics’ Rs 765 crore ECMS-backed investment moves into the execution phase. This complements AP’s incentive framework and would boost domestic value addition in electronics.

The Naidupeta unit would expand capacity for multi-layer and HDI/flex PCBs and integrate upstream materials such as copper clad laminates, supporting supply chains across automotive, renewable energy, telecom, and defence sectors.

In September, the AP cabinet cleared a Rs 856 crore incentive package for Syrma SGS’s complex, including 12.56 acres of land at a 75 per cent subsidized cost in the Naidupeta industrial area.

The location’s proximity to Chennai’s electronics hub allows Syrma to leverage logistics and supplier ecosystems for faster integration and exports.

This state support forms part of the AP electronics components manufacturing policy 2025–30, which aims to attract pioneering component investments through capital subsidies, power support and tax-linked incentives. The policy provides early-bird capital subsidy benefits and matches central ECMS disbursements alongside exemptions in electricity duty and recruitment assistance.

Lokesh stated, “AP is committed to closely partnering with the Centre and industry to make India a global hub for advanced electronics components. The multi-layer PCB and CCL facility at Naidupeta is expected to significantly reduce import dependence while fostering the growth of ancillary industries in southern AP, reinforcing the state’s emergence as a key player in India’s electronics manufacturing ecosystem.”