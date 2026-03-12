Centre of Excellence Induction Programme Concludes at PB Siddhartha College

VIJAYAWADA: The three-day Centre of Excellence induction programme concluded at Parvathaneni Brahmaiah Siddhartha College of Arts and Science in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

Organised under the Centre of Excellence, the programme was held from March 9 to 11 at the college webinar hall and saw the participation of around 150 second-year students from courses including M.Sc Data Science, B.Sc Artificial Intelligence, B.Sc Data Science, B.Sc Data Analytics and B.Sc ELE.

Experts Vishal and Devendra Sai from the training organisation Hackboats served as resource persons and conducted hands-on sessions on robotics and emerging technological applications.

The programme concluded with a Robo Race competition, where robots designed by the students competed on a specially designed track, drawing enthusiastic participation from students and faculty.

College principal Dr Meka Ramesh and dean Dr Rajesh C. Jampala encouraged students to utilise such programmes to enhance their technical skills and keep pace with evolving technologies.

The programme was coordinated by Dr Kompalli Udayasri, head of the department of data science and artificial intelligence.