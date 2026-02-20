Centre of Excellence for AI, Quantum to Come Up at Amaravati: Naidu

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh is joining hands with the United Nations International Computing Centre (UNICC) to establish a Centre of Excellence for AI and Quantum at the Amaravati Quantum Valley.

The CoE will position Amaravati as a Digital Embassy for secure AI, enabling sovereign, cyber secure AI deployments aligned with UN grade standards. This collaboration will bring international best practices and global partnerships, placing Andhra Pradesh on the global map of trusted AI and quantum readiness. A Letter of Intent was signed at the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi on Friday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said in a post on 'X'. In another post, Naidu said, "Delighted to witness the remarkable enthusiasm at the India AI Impact Summit-2026 in New Delhi. I look forward to engaging with representatives from government, industry, and academia, and to overseeing the signing of seven MoUs that will strengthen Andhra Pradesh's position as a deep-tech leader."

The Andhra Pradesh entered into agreement with various MNCs on AI Tutor, AI Quantum University, and Centre of Excellence for AI and Quantum at the Amaravati Quantum Valley, among others in New Delhi.