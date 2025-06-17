Centre Giving Big Help to AP, Says BJP State Chief

Kakinada: BJP state president and Rajamahendravaram MP, D Purandeswari, has said the central government is providing huge funds to Andhra Pradesh for its economic and other development.

Purandeswari told the media in Rajamahendravaram on Monday that while the alliance government has completed a year in the state, the Centre is fully supporting the development of Andhra Pradesh. A sum of Rs 2,500 crore has been released to Capital Amaravati without even a Detailed Project Report in 2015. Now, Rs 15,000 crore was released to it through the World Bank and another Rs 11,000 crore through HUDCO.

She said central funds have been allocated for Polavaram and the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. Some 82,610 free houses have been sanctioned for the poor in the East Godavari district and Rs 704 crore has been released for the purpose.

Highlighting the major steps of the Modi government at the Centre, she claimed that more than 55 crore people are getting banking services out of which 65 per cent are women.

Though the nationalization of banks was done in the 1970s, banking services used to be available only to seven crore people till 2014. After the NDA government assumed power, the Jandhan accounts were opened and crores of ordinary people brought into the banking system, she said.

This apart, she said, the Modi-led central government arranged drinking water supply to 15 crore people through the Jal Jeevan mission scheme. Some 15 crore people could construct toilets with the help of central government aid.

Purandeswari said the fruits of development have reached the people including the poor in the last 11 years of the NDA rule. As high as 1.30 lakh crore has been spent to provide medical aid under the Bharat Ayushman scheme to 9 crore people. The Jana Aushadhi centres are being set up to provide medicines at cheaper prices.

A World Bank Report, she said, concluded that poverty in the country has reduced by 25 per cent and digital transactions are catching up to reduce the sway of black money. As per an international organization’s report, 116 crore people out of the 140 crore population are using mobile phones in the country.

MLC Somu Veerraju, BJP district president P Nagendra and others were present.