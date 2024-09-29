Centre extended TIDCO housing project date by one year: Minister

Kakinada: Urban development minister P. Narayana has said the central government has extended the deadline for construction of TIDCO houses by one year. “Within this time, we would provide the infrastructure facilities in the TIDCO colonies,” he said.



Narayana along with water resources minister Rama Naidu visited TIDCO housing colonies in Palakollu and other places in West Godavari district on Sunday.He noted that N. Chandrababu Naidu as Chief Minister had toured abroad, finalised models for the housing colonies for the poor here and constructed quality houses under TIDCO scheme. But the previous government neglected the TIDCO project.The period of the TIDCO housing project expired in March last. But, Naidu held discussions with the central government and won an extension for the project by one year, he said.There, however, is a confusion about the TIDCO house beneficiaries. The issue would be brought to the notice of the Chief Minister and a decision taken soon.He said that with the initiative of Rama Naidu, the Budameru flood breaches were plugged and Ajithsingh Nagar in Vijayawada was saved from inundation. “I would try my best for the development of Palakol town.”Rama Naidu said the last TD government completed 85 to 90 per cent of the TIDCO housing works, but the YSRC government did not take it forward. He urged the municipal minister to release funds to set up an anganwadi centre, a Primary Health Centre, shopping complex, banks, ATMs and other infrastructure facilities in the TIDCO housing colonies.District collector Nagarani, former MLC Angara Rammohan, Jana Sena leader Banni Vasu, BJP leader Kapardhi and others were present.