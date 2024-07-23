Centre committed for development of AP: Purandeswari

Vijayawada: State BJP president and MP, Daggubati Purandeswari, has said the Centre is committed to support the development of Andhra Pradesh in all ways. She was reacting to the fund allotments for AP in the Union Budget 2024.

The BJP leader recalled the words of chief minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu that AP was on ventilator, and said that the Centre’s help in the Union Budget was like a dose of oxygen to AP.

She said, “The AP Reorganisation Act has been a key focus for our government. We are dedicated to fulfilling the commitments outlined in the act. Understanding the state’s requirement for a capital city, we are committed to providing special financial assistance through multilateral agencies.”

Union minister of state for heavy industries, Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma, said the allocation of Rs 15,000 crore for capital city Amaravati in the Union Budget showed the commitment of the Centre for the development of AP.

BJP parliamentarian, CM Ramesh, said the Centre allotted `15,000 crore for developing Amaravati, and this was for use in the coming six months, while more funds would be coming from Delhi later too on this count.

State BJP spokesperson Lanka Dinakar welcomed the Union Budget and the provision of Rs 15,000 crore for development of Amaravati. He said the budget also mentioned an allocation of Rs 1.48 lakh crore for education, employment and skill development in addition to allocation of over `3 lakh crore for empowerment of women through various schemes.

State BJP leader Sadineni Yamini Sarma opined that the Union Budget would help realise Viksit India and Viksit AP.

Health minister Satya Kumar in a letter addressed to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the substantial financial assistance of `15,000 crore for development of Amaravati and an assurance of more help for AP when required, delighted the people of the state.

BJP leader G.V.L. Narasimha Rao expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for making several announcements in the Union Budget for AP like a commitment to complete the Polavaram project, funds for development of infrastructure and grants for development of backward districts like Rayalaseema, Prakasam and the Uttarandhra regions.

Industries minister T.G. Bharat said the Telugu Desam’s strengthened influence in the central government played a role in AP obtaining the much-needed resources and approvals.

Civil supplies minister Nadendla Manohar thanked the Centre for allocating `15,000 crore for Amaravati and for providing full support for the speedy completion of Polavaram irrigation project. “Our leader Pawan Kalyan joined hands with the BJP in 2020, hoping for the welfare and development of AP, and the Union Budget reflected this sentiment.”