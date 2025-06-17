Centre Clears ₹2,787 Crore For Amaravati Development: MoS

Vijayawada:In a major boost to Amaravati's development, the union government has approved a total of ₹2,787 crore for key infrastructure projects in the capital region.

Union minister of state for rural development and communications, Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, shared the update on social media platform X on Tuesday, along with copies of the official office memoranda.



Chandrasekhar posted: “Heartfelt thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar, and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for approving a total of ₹2,787 crore for Amaravati. The ₹1,329 crore is for GPRA housing for Government of India staff and ₹1,458 crore for the Common Central Secretariat. Pending since 2018, these crucial approvals reflect the NDA government’s steadfast commitment to building Amaravati. This is a strong reaffirmation of the vision of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan to shape a world-class capital for Andhra Pradesh.”



According to the Union Ministry of finance, department of expenditure (PFC-I Division), New Delhi, an office memorandum was issued granting in-principle approval for the Construction of the Common Central Secretariat in Amaravati by the Central Public Works Department (CPWD). The order stated that the proposal was examined and approval was conveyed for CPWD to carry out the work. The estimated cost of the project will be appraised in the upcoming PIB meeting.



A second office memorandum conveyed in-principle approval for the Construction of General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) for Central Government staff, also to be executed by CPWD. The project cost, too, will be taken up for appraisal in the PIB (Public Investment Board) meeting.



These approvals are being seen as a revival of the Centre’s participation in the capital’s development, which had remained in limbo since 2018.