Centre Backing Amaravati’s Development: AP BJP Chief

Vijayawada: The Centre has consistently supported the development of Amaravati as a world-class capital, Andhra Pradesh BJP president P.V.N. Madhav said on Sunday, highlighting sustained financial and institutional backing since the state’s bifurcation in 2014.

He said the Union government, led by Narendra Modi, recognised the need for a new capital under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014 and extended continuous support. Soon after bifurcation, Rs 1,500 crore was released, followed by Rs 1,000 crore for infrastructure. Modi laid the foundation stone at Uddandarayunipalem in 2015, giving the project national importance.

Between 2015 and 2018, the Centre facilitated nearly RS 26,000 crore through institutions like the World Bank, Asian Development Bank and HUDCO.

Madhav said momentum slowed during 2019–2024 but revived after the NDA returned to power. A Rs 15,000 crore package was announced in the 2024–25 Budget, along with international funding support. He added that Parliament recently passed the Amaravati Legalisation Bill, 2026, granting permanent legal status to the capital.