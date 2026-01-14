Centre Asks AP To Expand Healthcare Services Through PPP Mode

Vijayawada: The Central government has advised the Andhra Pradesh government to expand selected healthcare services through the public–private partnership (PPP) mode to bridge the gap between demand and availability.

AP Health Secretary Saurabh Gaur recently informed Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav that the state had received a 27-page second letter from Union Health Joint Secretary Vijay Nehru, outlining guidelines to implement healthcare services in five key areas — nuclear medicine, mobile medical units, dental hospitals, radiology and cancer day-care centres — under the Equip-Operate-Maintain (EOM) model, including the payment mechanism for private partners.

The Centre suggested that Andhra Pradesh should prioritise PPP-based expansion of nuclear medicine services, as facilities for treating cancer, cardiovascular and neurological disorders are currently limited to select cities and towns, leaving large sections of the population underserved. It recommended making PET and SPECT imaging, as well as radiotherapy, available in rural and semi-urban areas to improve access to advanced diagnostics and treatment.

Expressing concern over rising dental problems across all age groups, the Centre also called for strengthening dental care facilities at primary and community health centres through PPP, including the provision of modern equipment.

It further advised the state to upgrade radiology services by installing X-ray, CT scan and MRI machines under the PPP model.

On cancer care, the Centre said it had sanctioned 14 cancer day-care centres for Andhra Pradesh for 2025–26 to support advanced screening and diagnosis, as part of a nationwide plan to establish such centres in all government hospitals by 2027–28.