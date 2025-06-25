Centre Approves Rs.920 Crore for AP’s 8-Km-Long Guvvalacheruvu Tunnel

Anantapur: Guvvalacheruvu Ghat in Kadapa district on the national highway between Kurnool and Chittoor had been notorious for major accidents during the past few decades.

Built by the British, one vehicle moves every minute on the ghat road, according to a survey. It has been identified as the most dangerous black spot because of the frequent accidents. Vehicles coming from Tamil Nadu and proceeding towards Hyderabad pass through this road. Many of these vehicles carry heavy loads.

A proposal had been pending to find a permanent solution to the frequent accidents along the Guvvalacheruvu Ghat.

The central government recently announced its plan to have an eight-kilometre long tunnel to check accidents on this ghat road and ensure smooth flow of traffic.

₹920 crore is the estimated cost of the project involving a 10-km-long road of which eight kilometres will be a tunnel passing through a hilly region.

Engineering experts recently inspected the ghat road. They submitted details of the hardness of the rock in the area, apart from the hillocks and valleys through which the road will pass.

In addition to highway users, people living in Kadapa and Annamayya districts will benefit from the sanction of the tunnel project.

Police and other departments, who deal with the accidents, have expressed their happiness over the clearance of the long-pending project.