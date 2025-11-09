Centre Approves AMNS Slurry Pipeline From Chhattisgarh to AP via Odisha

Vijayawada: Central government has approved the proposal of ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AMNS India) to establish an iron ore slurry pipeline from Chhattisgarh to Andhra Pradesh via Odisha. This pipeline will be used to transport iron ore from the mines in Chhattisgarh to AMNS’ steel plant being set up at Anakapalli in AP.

Ministry of steel has approved the pipeline under the Petroleum and Minerals Pipelines (Acquisition of Right of User in Land) Act, 1962. The pipeline will transport iron ore in slurry form from Chhattisgarh to Andhra Pradesh. This will create a sustainable and cost-efficient logistics corridor that will significantly reduce dependency on road and rail transport.

The project is a major step toward a low-carbon, environmentally responsible corridor that aligns with India’s commitment to green infrastructure.

Clearance of the AMNS slurry pipeline underscores the centre’s commitment to accelerate industrial growth in Andhra Pradesh, reflecting the strong partnership between the state and union governments in driving India’s growth ambitions.

The approval paves the way for implementation of the 17 MTPA integrated steel project (8.2 MTPA in the first phase) of AMNS India at Anakapalli. The facility will be one of the largest greenfield steel plants in India, equipped with state-of-the-art technology for energy efficiency, water recycling and reduced carbon footprint.

Last week, the Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change cleared the 8.2 MTPA first phase of the project. With both environmental and pipeline approvals now in place, the Anakapalli Steel Plant will swiftly move into the implementation stage — reinforcing Andhra Pradesh’s position as a top destination for global industrial investments.

Education, IT and electronics minister Nara Lokesh described clearance of the slurry pipeline as a testament to Andhra Pradesh’s leadership in providing world-class infrastructure, speedy clearances and proactive governance. “The AMNS project will generate thousands of direct and indirect jobs, boost local industry, and strengthen India’s position in the global steel supply chain,” Lokesh underlined.