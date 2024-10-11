 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

Centre Allots AIS Officers to AP and TG Cadres

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
10 Oct 2024 10:22 PM GMT
Centre Allots AIS Officers to AP and TG Cadres
x
Amrapali Kata. (Image: Twitter)

Vijayawada: The Centre has made a significant decision regarding the allocation of All India Service (AIS) officers between the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana cadres, turning down requests from some officers to remain in their current postings. They have been directed to report to their new postings by Oct. 16.

The Department of Personnel and Training under the Union Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions communicated to the Chief Secretaries of both AP and TG that certain AIS officers will be relieved while others will join their new postings.

Accordingly, IAS officers including Vakati Karuna, Ronald Rose, Amrapali, Vani Prasad, and Mallela Prasad, along with IPS officers Anjani Kumar and Abhishek Mohanthy, will be relieved from Telangana state and are to report to AP by Oct. 16.

Similarly, Telangana cadre IAS officers S.S. Rawat, Ananta Ramu, Srijana, and Siva Sankar Lotheti, who are currently working in AP, have been relieved.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Telangana Telangana News Andhra Pradesh Amrapali Ronald Rose 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vijayawada 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick