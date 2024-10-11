Centre Allots AIS Officers to AP and TG Cadres

Vijayawada: The Centre has made a significant decision regarding the allocation of All India Service (AIS) officers between the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana cadres, turning down requests from some officers to remain in their current postings. They have been directed to report to their new postings by Oct. 16.

The Department of Personnel and Training under the Union Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions communicated to the Chief Secretaries of both AP and TG that certain AIS officers will be relieved while others will join their new postings.

Accordingly, IAS officers including Vakati Karuna, Ronald Rose, Amrapali, Vani Prasad, and Mallela Prasad, along with IPS officers Anjani Kumar and Abhishek Mohanthy, will be relieved from Telangana state and are to report to AP by Oct. 16.

Similarly, Telangana cadre IAS officers S.S. Rawat, Ananta Ramu, Srijana, and Siva Sankar Lotheti, who are currently working in AP, have been relieved.