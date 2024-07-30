Centre Agrees To Increase Man Days to Rs 21.50 Crore Under MGNREGS Scheme in AP

Vijayawada: Deputy Chief Minister (panchayat raj and rural development) Pawan Kalyan informed that the Centre had agreed to enhance the total man days from Rs 15 crore toRs 21.50 crore for the state under the labour budget in the 2024-25 financial year.

Pawan said the increased man days will benefit 54 lakh families under the MGNREGS scheme in Andhra Pradesh. He mentioned that the rural development ministry had sanctioned 15 crore man days in the first phase, which were completed by June.

In this regard, the state government sent proposals to the rural development ministry to increase the number of working days under the MGNREGS scheme.

“The rural development ministry has approved the proposals sent by the AP government to enhance the number of man days during a meeting chaired by the Union rural development secretary in Delhi on Tuesday,” Pawan said. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union government for approving the AP proposals.

Pawan further informed that the Centre had agreed to release pending dues to the workers under the MGNREGS scheme.