Centrally sponsored schemes must be accelerated: CS

Vijayawada: Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad emphasised the urgent need for officials to expedite the implementation of Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) in Andhra Pradesh to secure additional funding from the central government. During a review meeting held at the State Secretariat, he urged officials from various departments, including health, agriculture and housing to complete these schemes promptly to enhance the state’s eligibility for more funding and initiatives.

Lav Agarwal, the resident commissioner from AP Bhavan in Delhi, joined the meeting virtually and highlighted the importance of timely submission of Utilization Certificates, which would facilitate further financial support from the Centre.

Special chief secretary for health M.T. Krishna Babu mentioned that the Prime Minister's Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission has allocated Rs 367 crore over five years to enhance medical facilities in government colleges. Additionally, the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana is set to provide Rs 5,000 to pregnant women.



In the housing sector, special chief secretary MA&UD Anil Kumar Singhal shared details about the Rs 21,377 crore TIDCO housing project, noting contributions from both the central and state governments. Special secretary housing Diwan Mydeen reported that Rs 17,359 crore has already been spent on housing projects for economically weaker sections under the PMAY Urban scheme.

In agriculture, special chief secretary B. Rajasekhar highlighted the implementation of eight schemes under the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana, amounting to Rs 737 crore. Secretary for agriculture, horticulture and fisheries Babu A. mentioned the rapid progress of PACS computerisation.

Chief secretary Prasad called for full computerisation of fish tanks and quality testing labs to boost aqua product exports, urging officials to prepare plans for the development of backward areas in Rayalaseema and North AP to attract central funding.