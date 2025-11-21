Central Team Inspects Progress of Works at Polavaram Project

Vijayawada: A three-member central team from the Central Water Commission and Polavaram Project Authority has inspected the progress of execution of various components of the Polavaram project at Polavaram village in Eluru district on Friday.

The team comprised of Aditya Sharma, designs and research wing from CWC; S.S. Bakhshill, chief engineer, CWC and M. Raghuram, member secretary of PPA.

The central team arrived at the Polavaram project view point and enquired about the progress of the works of the whole project. They also visited the model dam.

The team members inspected the spillway and reviewed the condition and operation of the spillway, gates, cylinders and power packs used for operation of gates either to stop or release the floodwater. Later, the members also examined the upstream cofferdam, ECRF Gap-1 works, diaphragm wall and the progress of works at the execution of the hydropower station.

The central team was accompanied by AP water resources department engineer-in-chief K. Narasimha Murthy, Polavaram project superintending engineer K. Ramachandra Rao and other officials. They sought detailed information on the pace of works including technical details.

The AP water resources authorities maintain that the project is being taken up by the PPP and AP government plays a crucial role to expedite its execution to be completed by December 2027.

The AP authorities sought approval for designs and drawings for various components of the project from the CWC which in turn gives its nod to go ahead with the works.