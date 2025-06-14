Central Team Inspects Progress of Polavaram Works

The team comprised Central Water Commission member Yogesh Paithankar, chief engineer H.S. Sentra, and Polavaram Project Authority chief engineer M. Ramesh Kumar. They inspected the works related to the diaphragm wall, buttress dam, Gap-1, upper and coffer dams, and spillway.

Andhra Pradesh Water Resources department officials, led by engineer-in-chief K. Narasimha Murthy, briefed the team on the status of the ongoing works. The Central team is understood to have urged state officials to expedite construction to meet deadlines, particularly on the diaphragm wall and buttress dam.

The officials informed the team that both the Centre and the Andhra Pradesh government were working in coordination to ensure timely execution of the project.