Central Minister Confident Of AP’s Super State Status Under Naidu, Kalyan

Vijayawada: Union minister of state for heavy industries and steel, Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma, has sounded confident that Andhra Pradesh will become a Super AP under the able leadership of its chief minister and deputy chief minister.

Addressing a public meeting on ‘Super GST-Super Savings’ at Nannuru village in Kurnool district on Thursday, the minister said, “PM Modi visited AP four times in the last 10 months showing his commitment and dedication to develop AP and the Centre invested lakhs of crores of rupees during his visit for the benefit of our state.”

He recalled that Modi visited Visakhapatnam to launch projects worth Rs 2 lakh crore on January 8, Amaravati to start projects worth Rs 58,000 crore on May 5, Kurnool with investment of Rs 13,400 crore on Thursday and earlier visited Visakhapatnam to take part in the International Yoga Day on June 21.

The Union minister praised the PM for reducing the GST slabs to two, giving a major relief to the people. Though the PM had announced plans to rationalise GST from Diwali festival time, he started implementing them from Sept 22, much ahead of the scheduled time, he noted.