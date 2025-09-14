Central Jail Bags Bronze For Hygiene
Rajamahendravaram Central Jail secured the bronze medal in the ‘Hygiene’ category at the 7th All India Prison Duty Meet-2025 held in Hyderabad.
The medal was received by Central Jail Superintendent S. Rahul, who said that a clean and healthy atmosphere had been established in the jail with the cooperation of staff.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
