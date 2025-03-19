Central funds for Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada metro rail projects

Vijayawada:The central government has sanctioned funds for the Comprehensive Mobility Plans (CMP) of Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada Metro Rail projects.

As the deadline for the mobility plan given for the two metro projects has passed, the central Urban Transport Department has called for the preparation of a new plan.



According to an official release, the Union Government has approved the appointment of SYSTRA MVA Consulting (India) Pvt. Ltd for preparing/updating the CMPs for the two metro rail projects following the submission of the Detailed Project Reports in December 2024 for clearance.



The AP government had sanctioned the DPRs for the Visakhapatnam Metro Rail for a length of 46.23km in three corridors at an estimated cost of `11,498 crore and the Vijayawada Metro Rail for a length of 38.40km under Phase-I in two corridors at a cost of `11,009 crore. The state government submitted both these to the central government on December 5 for its approval.



However, the AP Metro Rail Corporation has selected a consultancy firm for the CMP through tenders on the instructions of the Centre. Systra MVA has been selected to do this in the two cities. The company will prepare a plan for a payment of `84.47 lakh for Visakhapatnam and `81.68 lakh for Vijayawada.



The central urban transport department has sanctioned funds to the AP Metro Rail Corporation for the respective works.



Meanwhile, the AP government has given the green signal to the Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada metro rail projects. The metro rail project has been approved in three corridors in Visakhapatnam, stretching 34.4km from Vizag Steel Plant to Kommadi.



The distance from Gurudwara to Old Post Office is 5.08km; and from Tadichetla Palem to Chinawalther 6.75km. The government has issued orders to complete these three lines as Phase 1.



The 30.67km from Kommadi to Bhogapuram is included in the second phase. The state government has given the green signal for a total of 76.9km of metro rail project.



Further, a metro rail project stretching a length of 66.15km is coming up in Vijayawada. In the first phase, 38.4km of metro rail will be constructed and in the second phase, 27.75km. Land acquisition will be done in the first phase with a fund of `1,152 crore. The construction of the metro rail will be undertaken at a cost of `11,009 crore.



Notably, the state government has decided to undertake construction of the Vijayawada Metro Rail in three corridors -- from Gannavaram to Pandit Nehru Bus Stand, from Pandit Nehru Bus Stand to Penamalur, and from Pandit Nehru Bus Stand to Amaravati.