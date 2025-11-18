Central Forces Detain Suspected Maoists During Searches in Penamaluru

Penamaluru: Central security forces conducted extensive searches in the Penamaluru region of Krishna district on Tuesday, detaining 27 suspects believed to be linked to Maoist activities. According to preliminary information, the checks were carried out in New Autonagar following inputs that Maoists from Chhattisgarh were staying in the locality.

The operation comes in the wake of Tuesday morning’s encounter at Maredumilli in Alluri district. Acting on intelligence alerts, central forces rushed to Penamaluru and carried out house-to-house verification. The six detainees are suspected to be Maoists from Chhattisgarh.



