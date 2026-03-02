Census-2027 to Be Conducted Entirely in Digital Mode

VIJAYAWADA: NTR district collector Dr G. Lakshmisha on Sunday emphasised that accurate data forms the foundation of national development planning and urged officials to discharge Census responsibilities with commitment and accountability.

Addressing the third and final day of a district-level training programme on the first phase of Census-2027 — House Listing and Housing Census — at Andhra Loyola College here, the collector said every official and staff member must clearly understand their role to ensure precise and reliable data collection.

The training programme was attended by HM Dhyanachandra, commissioner of the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, and G. Prasanna Kumar, joint director from the Office of the Director of Census Operations, Hyderabad, who offered key inputs to participants.

Dr Lakshmisha said the three-day programme had provided comprehensive orientation to district Census officers and charge-level officers. He stressed that the effectiveness of the training would depend on its proper implementation at the field level and directed officials to conduct structured training sessions for field staff.

Highlighting the technological shift, the collector said the upcoming Census would be conducted entirely in digital mode using advanced technology. He said staff must be well-versed in mobile applications, online modules and data-uploading systems, and cautioned against technical lapses and data-entry errors.

The Census will be conducted in two phases — the House Listing and Housing Census, followed by Population Enumeration (PE) — and both stages must be executed comprehensively and accurately, he said.

Dr Lakshmisha said Census data is vital for policy formulation, welfare schemes and optimal utilisation of resources, adding that reliable statistics are essential for planning in education, healthcare, employment and infrastructure sectors. He called for transparency, dedication and non-discriminatory data collection.

District revenue officer M. Lakshminarasimham, CPO Y. Srilatha, tahsildars, MPDOs, ASOs and deputy tahsildars were among those present.