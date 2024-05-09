Celebrities rally behind candidates for May 13 polls

From the silver screen to the digital realm, celebrities are leaving no stone unturned in their efforts to sway public opinion and boost voter turnout.



In a marked departure from the traditional campaign methods, celebrities are harnessing the power of social media platforms to publicise their preferences. Leading the charge is Megastar Chiranjeevi, who recently took to X platform to throw his weight behind brother and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan. Not to be outdone, Chiranjeevi's son, Ram Charan, stepped in, echoing his father's sentiments.



But it's not just the Chiranjeevi clan that’s making waves online. Other Tollywood luminaries like Nani, Raj Tarun and Tej Sajja have taken to Instagram and other social media platforms to voice their endorsements. Yet, what sets this trend apart is its nuanced approach rather than outright alignment with a specific party. These celebrities are speaking up for candidates with whom they share personal connections.



Upasana Kamineni Konidela, daughter-in-law of Chiranjeevi, has emerged as a vocal advocate for informed voting, using her platform to educate her followers on the importance of casting their ballots wisely. In the 2019 elections, veterans of the silver screen such as Nagarjuna and Murali Mohan wield their influence, albeit indirectly, in support of their candidates.



With just four days left for the dawn of the voting day on May 13, all eyes are on social media feeds, as celebrities continue to make their voices heard in the arena of state politics.

