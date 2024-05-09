CEC asks election officials to be on high alert in last 48hrs before polls

Vijayawada: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar has called upon the election authorities including central observers, special observers and chief electoral officers to be on high alert in the final 48 hours before the polling date of May 13, to avoid violence and distribution of cash.



The CEC reviewed the arrangements being made for the polls through video conference from New Delhi on Wednesday with the election officials from 14 states and two UTs going for polls in the fourth phase.



He underscored the importance for the spread of more awareness among the voters on the need to exercise their right to vote as a social responsibility and also to ensure a huge turnout of voters to increase the poll percentage.



He said that among the states, AP and Telangana were identified to be more sensitive and laid stress to deploy central forces to avoid any poll-related violence especially in the Maoist areas.



With regard to AP, the CEC said several districts were identified to be sensitive and directed the special observers to visit such districts frequently and ensure peace.



In view of the prevalence of the severe heat wave conditions, the CEC called for proper precautionary steps by covering the queue lines with shamianas, setting up benches for voters to sit down, providing drinking water, supplying ORS packets and making first aid centres available.



Chief electoral officer Mukesh Kumar Meena, special police observer Deepak Misra, district election officers and central observers attended the meeting in online mode.

