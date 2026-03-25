CEA, NTPC Hold Technical Standards Workshop in Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Central Electricity Authority (CEA), Ministry of Power, in collaboration with NTPC Ltd., on Wednesday conducted a regional one-day workshop on CEA regulations and technical standards in Visakhapatnam.

The programme aimed to create awareness among power sector stakeholders in the southern region on regulatory compliance, safety and operational efficiency.

Around 100 senior officials, experts and representatives from state and private power utilities, including NTPC, APEPDCL, POWER GRID and TGgenco, participated in the workshop. CEA chairperson Ghanshyam Prasad, member (thermal) Praveen Gupta and SRPC member secretary Asit Singh were among those present. Senior executives from NTPC Simhadri, Kudgi, Ramagundam and APEPDCL also attended.

Addressing the gathering, Ghanshyam Prasad said CEA regulations are aimed at ensuring safety, reliability and efficiency in the power grid and urged stakeholders to use the platform for knowledge-sharing and feedback. Asit Singh highlighted the role of regulations in project implementation and grid operations, while NTPC officials stressed their importance across generation and distribution.

Technical sessions covered safety and electric supply regulations, meter installation and operation, grid connectivity standards, best practices in thermal power and floating solar, and cybersecurity guidelines. Presentations were made by senior CEA officials and NTPC experts.

The workshop concluded with an interactive feedback session.