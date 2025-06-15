CDS Chauhan to Commission Anti-Submarine Vessel in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan will commission Indian Navy’ s first indigenously built Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft, Arnala, at Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam on June 18. The ceremony will be hosted by Vice-Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command and to be attended by senior naval officials, representatives from the shipbuilders and various other agencies associated with its construction.

The event marks the formal induction of the first of the sixteen ASW-SWC class ships into the Indian Navy. Designed and constructed by M/s Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata, under a public-private partnership with L&T Shipbuilders, Arnala is a testament to the success of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative in defence manufacturing.

Constructed under the guidance of the Directorate of Ship Production and the oversight of the Warship Overseeing Teams in Kolkata and Kattupalli, Arnala was delivered to the Indian Navy on May 8, 2025. Named after the historic Arnala Fort off Vasai, Maharashtra, the warship reflects India's rich maritime heritage. Much like the fort, which stood resiliently against various threats, the ship is designed to have a formidable presence at sea. Its robust construction and advanced capabilities ensure that it can withstand the challenges of the maritime domain, safeguarding India’s waters from emerging threats.

The warship incorporates more than 80 per cent indigenous content and integrates advanced systems from leading Indian defence firms, including Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), L&T, Mahindra Defence and MEIL. The project has engaged over 55 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), promoting domestic industry and generating related economic activity.

Designed for a range of ASW operations, Arnala is equipped to conduct subsurface surveillance, search and rescue missions and low-intensity maritime operations. This 77.6-metre-long warship, with a gross tonnage of over 1,490 tonnes, is the largest Indian Naval warship to be propelled by a diesel engine-waterjet combination.

The commissioning of Arnala will mark a transformative moment in India’s naval capabilities, strengthening coastal defence and re-affiliate India’s position as a self-reliant maritime power in the strategically vital Indian Ocean Region.