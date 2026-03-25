CCTVs at ZP Schools in Chittoor District to Check Drug Abuse Among Students

TIRUPATI: Chittoor district administration has decided to install CCTV cameras at 25 Zilla Parishad (ZP) high schools to monitor and prevent drug abuse among students.

Announcing the decision on Wednesday during a district-level NCORD (Narcotics Coordination Centre) meeting held at the Collectorate along with superintendent of police Tushar Dudi, district collector Sumit Kumar said the cameras, to be installed within a week, will strengthen monitoring in school premises and help check drug-related activities among students.

Officials have been asked to conduct awareness programmes on drug abuse in all ZP schools under the supervision of revenue and police officials. Similar drives are planned across government and private junior and degree colleges to educate students on the legal and social consequences of drug abuse.

The collector stressed on involving voluntary organisations in the anti-drugs campaign. The awareness activities will be extended to hostels under the “Nasha Mukt Bharat” programme, including display of posters and regular sensitisation drives. Colleges have been asked to appoint nodal officers to monitor the issue.

District authorities are intensifying enforcement measures, particularly against illegal supply of narcotic products to students. Departments including Tax, Food Safety, Police and EAGLE have been asked to work in coordination to identify and act against drug dealers. Border areas will be kept under close watch, especially in Nagari and Kuppam divisions, where these cases have been reported.

Sumit Kumar has instructed departments to include police and EAGLE teams in their review meetings and brief staff on the importance of narcotics control. He said people can share information related to drugs with police or through the EAGLE toll-free number 1972. Identities of informants will be kept confidential. Strict action will be taken against illegal sale of NRx drugs as well as online sale of such medicines.

The SP said all departments should work together to eliminate drug abuse. He called for increased awareness on legal consequences of cultivating ganja at the field level involving forest, revenue and EAGLE officials. He stressed on the need to popularise EAGLE toll-free number 1972.