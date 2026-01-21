CCTV Footage Leads to Swift Arrest of Elderly Woman’s Gold Chain Snatcher

Vijayawada:Nunna police of NTR district have apprehended a man who disguised himself as a woman to enter the residence of a 77-year-old woman on Monday afternoon and rob her gold chain.

A fight back by the screaming woman ensured that the robber could take only the locket and a piece of her gold chain.

Police systematically analysed CCTV footage of the area to arrest the culprit within 24 hours.

The arrested individual has been identified as Makam Joseph (32), a resident of Kandrika who works as an auto driver. Police recovered the stolen property and the vehicle used in the crime.

Joseph’s interrogation revealed that he exploited his familiarity with the victim's household. He regularly transported the victim's daughter-in-law from school. He used this information about the family's routine to plan the robbery.

Joseph wore his wife's clothes to disguise himself as a woman before committing the crime.