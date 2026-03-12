CCTV, E-Challan System To Curb Garbage Dumping in Tirupati

Tirupati: The Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) has initiated steps to impose fines through the e-challan system on people who dump garbage on roads and into drains in the city. Violators will be identified through CCTV cameras being installed at several locations.

Municipal commissioner N. Mourya on Thursday reviewed the installation and functioning of CCTV cameras along with representatives of the Smart City project and other stakeholders. She said the cameras would help identify people who throw garbage on roads or into drains, after which fines would be issued through the e-challan system.

Mourya said CCTV cameras are being installed at 20 major junctions and 111 locations across the city under the Smart City project. The cameras will be connected to the Integrated Command and Control Centre for monitoring.

She said the surveillance system would help prevent garbage heaps from forming in different parts of the city. Those who dump construction and demolition waste on roads will also be identified through the cameras and penalised.

The commissioner said CCTV cameras are also being installed at nine locations along S.V. Zoo Park Road to monitor the movement of wild animals and enable officials to take precautionary measures.

An Adaptive Traffic Control System (ATCS) is also being set up at 20 junctions in the city. With the system, traffic signals will change according to vehicle movement, which is expected to reduce congestion at busy intersections and help emergency vehicles such as ambulances move quickly.

Violations such as littering, dumping of construction waste and traffic rule violations will be recorded through CCTV and ATCS cameras, and fines will be issued through the e-challan system.