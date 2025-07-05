CCTV Cameras For Surveillance Of Sanitation In Vijayawada City

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation commissioner H.M. Dhyanachandra checked out the level of sanitation in Vijayawada city on Saturday, particularly in Governorpet, CVR Complex, CVR School, public toilets, Besant Road, Ansari Park, Govindarajulu Market, VHR Complex, Mahanti Market and IV Palace.

He directed senior officials accompanying him to install CCTV cameras, so that ground-level sanitation can be assessed at all times, while also monitoring the municipal assets in the area.

On coming across old government buildings, the commissioner instructed engineers to ensure that their owners have certificates about the stability of their dwellings. Based on these evaluations, he asked the engineering department to prepare plans to revitalise such buildings in a manner that they generate revenue for the municipal corporation.

Dhyanachandra emphasised that municipal assets must be properly maintained, particularly cleanliness at community halls and wedding venues given out on rent. He directed estate officers to ensure that municipal corporation's revenues are collected every month without fail. He advised revenue inspectors to ensure that revenue collections targeted are achieved.



