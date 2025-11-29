CCAP to Host Annual Exhibition Dec. 1, 2

Visakhapatnam: The Crafts Council of Andhra Pradesh (CCAP) has announced its annual exhibition, celebrating India’s rich legacy of traditional and contemporary crafts. The event is scheduled for December 1 and 2 in Visakhapatnam and will take place from 10 am to 8 pm each day. It is expected to attract art lovers and shoppers from across the region. This year’s showcase will feature an exceptional collection of handlooms and handcrafted items from across the country. Visitors can look forward to exquisite textiles that showcase both traditional weaving techniques and modern design innovations, as well as a wide range of artisan-made crafts that reflect the diversity of India’s cultural heritage. The exhibition aims to highlight the skill and artistry of India’s weavers and craftspeople, providing them with a platform to present their work to a broader audience.

The CCAP highlights that the exhibition is not only a marketplace but also a cultural gathering, connecting artisans with art enthusiasts, designers, and the general public. By fostering dialogue and appreciation for handmade artistry, the CCAP hopes to strengthen support for these crafts and promote sustainable livelihoods for those who continue India’s craft traditions. The Council warmly invites everyone who values creativity and craftsmanship to attend this vibrant event.