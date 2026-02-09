CBI Report Confirmed Tirupati Laddu Adulteration: Srinivasananda Saraswati

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh Sadhu Parishad president Srinivasananda Saraswati on Monday alleged that the CBI report on the Tirupati laddu has confirmed ghee adulteration.Laddus worth Rs 20 crore were adulterated, he claimed.

He alleged that a "food mafia" was involved in the adulteration of the sacred laddu (consecrated sweet) and added that devotees might fall ill after consuming the laddus "containing chemicals".

"The CBI has given a report confirming that the Tirupati laddu was adulterated. CBI has concluded that laddus worth Rs 20 crore were adulterated," he said in a release.

Demanding the government to take action based on the CBI report on the laddu adulteration, he warned that those who have committed wrongdoings cannot escape the punishment of Lord Venkateswara.