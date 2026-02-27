CBI Reopens Viveka Murder Case of 2019

KADAPA: Officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday reached the Pulivendula police station in Kadapa district for a renewed investigation into the murder of former minister Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy on March 15, 2019.

The premier agency has resumed the probe after nearly two years. It issued notices to three persons, directing them to appear for questioning.

Notices have been served on Kiran Kumar Yadav, brother of Sunil Yadav, and Mahendra Yadav, brother of Bharat Kumar. Mahendra Yadav attended the inquiry, while Kiran Yadav is expected to appear before the CBI officials shortly.

Acting on directions of the Supreme Court, the CBI is examining call data records related to conversations between Kiran Yadav and Arjun Reddy. Investigators have found that Kiran Yadav had made a WhatsApp call to Arjun Reddy on the day of Vivekananda Reddy’s murder.

CBI officials are likely to focus on the details and contents of the phone conversation between the two as part of their renewed investigation.