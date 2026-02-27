CBI Hands Over Remains of Ayesha Meera to Family in Vijayawada

Hyderabad: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) handed over the remains of B Pharmacy student Ayesha Meera to her family members at the CBI court in Vijayawada on Friday.

The remains were handed over to the family members following a direction from the court to enable them to perform the last rites. The family got the remains nearly 19 years after the rape and murder of Ayesha Meera in Vijayawada.

The court directed that the last rites be performed as per the religious customs in Tenali on February 27 and instructed the State government to provide the necessary facilities and security for the last rites. The court also directed that the entire process be video recorded in the presence of government officials.

The court accepted the final report submitted by the CBI. During the investigation into the sensational case, an autopsy was conducted twice on the body of Ayesha Meera. The premier investigating agency had deposited the remains with the court after taking the opinion of forensic experts of the Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad.