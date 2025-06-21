CBI Ends Probe In Ayesha Meera Murder Case, Submits Report To HC

Vijayawada: The CBI has informed the Andhra Pradesh High Court that it has completed the investigation into the murder of 17-year-old pharmacy student Ayesha Meera and submitted a report to it in a sealed cover here on Friday.

Notably, the case and the investigations continued for the last 18 years.

The central agency said it has prepared the final report in the case and sought HC’s permission to submit it in the Vijayawada CBI court. A single-judge bench of Justice Subba Reddy immediately gave its nod.

However, the court rejected a plea from parents of Ayesha Meera seeking a copy of the CBI report. It asked them to file a request with the lower court.

Ayesha Meera pursuing B. Pharmacy in a city college was found murdered in her hostel on December 27, 2007. Nine months later, the police identified the accused as P Satyam Babu.

The women’s sessions court, which held a hearing in the case, declared him as the culprit and sentenced him for life in 2010. However, when he approached the high court, it held a hearing and pronounced a verdict in 2017, saying he was innocent.

Ayesha Meera’s parents then moved the high court with a plea to hand over the case to the CBI. The handover was done in 2018. The CBI tip-toed through the investigations for the last seven years.