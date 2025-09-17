CBI Court Sentences Ex-Customs Inspector to 5 Years Jail Term in Vizag

Hyderabad: A special court for CBI cases in Visakhapatnam sentenced Kalaka Ramdas, the then Inspector of Central Excise and Customs, Srikakulam Range and a private person Polaki Janakiram to five years of imprisonment in Rs.32 crore fraud case. The court has also imposed a five of Rs.5.53 lakh on them.

The CBI registered the case on August 30, 2005. It was alleged that Jankiram impersonated one Palla Kesava Rao and established a firm. Janakiram forged signatures in the name of non-existent Kesava Rao and applied to VSEZ, Visakhapatnam for trading license and import and export code.

He also applied to the Central Excise for declaring premises as Warehousing Station under the Customs Act. Janakiram procured duty free materials from three firms at Maligaon and fraudulently cleared them as deemed export to the three firms at Mumbai against Advance Release Orders (AROs) in violation of EXIM policy guidelines in conspiracy with Ramdas and others cheating the Excise and Customs Duty of Rs.32.28 crore on the procured materials.

After completion of investigation, the CBI filed a charge-sheet on August 29, 2008. The court, after the trial, convicted and sentenced the accused accordingly. After the pronouncement of judgment, Ramdas and Janakiram have been sent to the central prison in Visakhapatnam.