CBI Court Orders Handing Over of Ayesha Meera’s Mortal Remains to Family

Vijayawada: A CBI court on Friday ordered that the mortal remains of slain pharmacy student Ayesha Meera be handed over to her parents to enable them to perform the last rites.

The court directed that the last rites be conducted on February 27 at Tenali in accordance with religious rituals. It also instructed the state government to provide necessary amenities and security and ordered videography of the entire procedure in the presence of officials.

The court accepted the final report submitted by the CBI and issued directions to hand over the mortal remains collected by the medical team to the family.

A second post-mortem was conducted and after obtaining the opinion of doctors from Gandhi Hospital, the mortal remains were produced before the CBI court.

It may be recalled that Ayesha Meera’s parents, Samshad Begum and Syed Iqbal Basha, had filed a petition seeking custody of their daughter’s mortal remains.

