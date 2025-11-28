 Top
Andhra Pradesh
28 Nov 2025 5:39 PM IST

The CBI registered the case on November 29, 2006 against the accused for accepting bribe in the form of digital camera with a charger and batteries worth about Rs.11,200

CBI Court in Vijayawada Sentences SCR ADE to 1 Year Imprisonment in Bribe Case
A CBI court in Vijayawada sentenced Matta Dharma Rao, the then Assistant Divisional Engineer (ADE) of South Central Railway (SCR) in West Godavari district to one year imprisonment with a fine of Rs.1,500 in a bribe case. (File Photo)

Hyderabad: A special court for CBI cases in Vijayawada convicted and sentenced Matta Dharma Rao, the then Assistant Divisional Engineer (ADE) of South Central Railway (SCR) in Bhimavaram in West Godavari district to one year imprisonment with a fine of Rs.1,500 in a bribe case.

The CBI registered the case on November 29, 2006 against the accused. It was alleged that M. Dharma Rao, the SCR Assistant. Divisional Engineer in Bhimavaram in abuse of his official position as public servant had demanded and accepted the illegal gratification in the form of digital camera with charger and batteries worth about Rs.11,200 as bribe from the complainant

The bribe was accepted from the complainant, a railway contractor, as a reward for having passed the bill of Rs.1.87 lakh and as a motive for passing the pending bill of Rs.77,000. After the investigation, a charge sheet was filed by CBI on June 11, 2007 against the accused.

The court, after the trial, convicted and sentenced the accused accordingly.


DC Correspondent
