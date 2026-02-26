CBI Coordinates Return of Wanted AP Fugitive from UEA through INTERPOL

Hyderabad: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has successfully coordinated the return of Anil Kumar Reddy Yeddula against whom a red notice was issued from UAE through INTERPOL channels.

Reddy is wanted by Andhra Pradesh police in case of cheating, criminal breach of trust and criminal intimidation.

The International Police Cooperation Unit (IPCU), CBI in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and NCB- Abu Dhabi successfully brought back Reddy to India on Thursday. Reddy was escorted by a team of Dubai police and arrived at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad from Dubai. Reddy was handed over to the police team of Andhra Pradesh at the airport.

Reddy was wanted by Andhra Pradesh police in a number of cases registered against him on the allegations of cheating, criminal breach of trust and criminal intimidation. The CBI got the red notice published through INTERPOL in this case on September 5, 2022 on the request of Andhra Pradesh police.

Reddy was arrested by UAE authorities and a decision was taken to extradite him to India. The red notices published by INTERPOL were circulated to all the law enforcement agencies globally for tracking of the wanted criminals. The CBI as the National Central Bureau for INTERPOL in India, coordinates with all law enforcement agencies in India through BHARATPOL for assistance via INTERPOL channels.

More than 130 wanted criminals have been brought back to India in last few years through coordination via INTERPOL channels.